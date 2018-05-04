Wanted with Scott McKane: Serial burglaries, indecent exposure and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's wanted starts with a suspect out of Sandy who allegedly exposed himself to a young boy while in South Town Mall. Police say the mother of the boy was able to take a picture of the suspect, who approached the boy in the men's bathroom, exposed himself, and asked the child to come closer. He was seen leaving the mall in a newer black Ford Mustang. Anyone with information can contact the Sandy Police Department at (801) 568-7200.

Sandy police are also seeking two suspects who allegedly burglarized a home twice in the same month. Police say couple first broke into the home and stole a gray Jeep Cherokee on April 10. The couple allegedly came back to the home on the 27th and used keys from the car to gain entry. Anyone with information on the two suspects can call (801) 568-7200.

Lehi police asked for the public's help identifying two suspects who are wanted for a number of vehicle burglaries in the area. The suspects can be seen on a surveillance video closing the doors to a car, briefly speaking with each other, and walking away. To report a tip about the identity of these two suspects, call the Lehi Police Department at (801) 768-7110.

The Murray Police Department asked for the public's help identifying a credit card fraud suspect. Police released surveillance stills of the suspect, who appeared to be a female with long black hair, wearing a tan-colored poncho-style sweater. Tips can be submitted to the Murray Police Department at (801) 264-2673.