Utah students perform their own revolutionary raps before free showing of ‘Hamilton’

SALT LAKE CITY -- For about 2,000 students from Utah High Schools, Friday afternoon felt like a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see America's hottest musical for free, but it was the performance put on by the students themselves that was truly unique.

"When I found out about it at school I was beyond words, I just audibly gasped in a silent classroom," said Monticello High School student Annsherri Reay.

Reay was among 15 acts from Utah schools chosen to perform their own compositions in front of the crowd of high school students at the Eccles Theater. She rapped from the perspective of Abigail Adams.

Watch the video to see some of her performance, along with the "Revolution Rap" by David Dodds and Braden Mortensen from Innovation High School.