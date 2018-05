× Two injured in rollover crash in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A rollover crash in Woods Cross forced officials to close Redwood Rd. in both directions Friday morning.

According to South Davis Metro Fire, the crash happened at 1880 South Redwood Rd.

“Patients have been extricated, minor injuries,” a tweet from SDMF said.

According to SDMF Chief Jeff Bassett, two juveniles involved in the crash went to a hospital.

Redwood Rd. reopened around 8:20 a.m.