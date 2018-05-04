“Rebel” Oreo Tiramisu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

6 egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup milk

2 1/2 tablespoons rum extract

1/4 cup chocolate sandwich cookie cream (from about 12 cookies)

2 cups mascarpone

Cookie Layer

6 tablespoons boiling water

1/2 teaspoon instant espresso powder

1 tablespoon rum extract

12 chocolate sandwich cookies

Topping

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 tablespoons sugar

Crumbs from 12 chocolate sandwich cookies

Cocoa Powder

Serves 4-5 rebels

Directions

Start by making the filling. In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar until well blended. Add in the milk and rum extract, whisking until fully incorporated.

Pour mixture into a glass bowl and place over a pan of soft boiling water. This is what is known as a bain-marie. Continue cooking and stirring for 10 minutes and be careful not to over cook the custard which would develop curds. The mixture will thicken into a custard slowly.

Transfer custard to a bowl and cover in plastic wrap, pressing the plastic directly against the custard. Refrigerate for about an hour.

Scrape the cream from 12 chocolate cookie sandwiches. Set aside both the cookies and the cream to be used later.

Retrieve chilled custard mixture and mix the mascarpone and cookie sandwich cream into the custard. Whip the marscapone before adding to the mixture so that you get out as many lumps as possible.

In a small bowl, combine the espresso and boiling water, stirring until completely dissolved. Stir in rum extract. Allow coffee mixture to cool. Dip the oreo cookies into the mixture and place them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

For the topping pour heavy cream, vanilla, and sugar into the bowl of a stand mixer. Whisk on high until stiff peaks form to make a light whipped cream.

To assemble, cover the bottom of 4 small bowls with a single layer of chocolate cookie sandwiches along with crushed up cookies to form a cookie layer. Spread the custard mixture over the cookies. Then, layer in your whipped cream. Continue layering to desired depth.

Using a stencil of the rebel symbol, top with cocoa powder and serve.

