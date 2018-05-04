× Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in Riverton Friday night.

Unified Police say a medical helicopter is responding to the scene near 13400 South and 4000 West after the crash. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 9:20 p.m.

Police confirm a motorcyclist is in critical condition, but no further details were immediately available.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the scene and we will update this story as more details emerge.