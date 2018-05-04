× Man accused of ramming cop cars, biting K-9 officer while being arrested

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A man is in police custody accused of trying to ram a minivan into officers’ patrol cars.

Police say it all started around 9:45 on Wednesday night when a couple of Salt Lake City Metro Gang Units were patrolling the area of 1200 W. Lexington Ave.

They say a man pulled out of a driveway in a minivan and started trying to ram his car into police cars.

Lieutenant Dave Cracroft with Salt Lake City police says the officers were able to dodge him but the suspect kept chasing the officers, so they pulled into a nearby parking lot and called for backup.

The suspect allegedly tried several more times to hit the officers’ patrol cars. A Salt Lake City officer then blocked the man in from the front while another blocked the suspect in from behind.

At first, officers used a taser on the man but they say it didn’t have any effect on him, so they set a K-9 officer on him.

Police say the dog bit the suspect which led to the suspect biting the dog back.

After a scuffle, they took the man into custody. Police say he’s facing a couple of felony charges.

Lieutenant Cracroft said, “He may have some mental issues, he may have some chemical issues, maybe both, we don’t know.”

The K-9 handler hurt his arm during the arrest, he went to the hospital to get his injuries treated.

Lieutenant Cracroft also said, “We were very concerned that he was going to have to be shot with the way he was trying to crash into people. Officers were trying to keep him contained because we were really fearful that he would get out and start chasing citizens.”

Police have not identified the suspect involved in this incident.