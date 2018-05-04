Taco Time is offering ¢79 crisp tacos this Cinco de Mayo. Each crisp taco is made to order and starts with a homemade corn tortilla shell that is then filled with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes. Taco Times chips and taco shells are made fresh in their kitchen, every morning and their salsa is made daily. For locations and more information go to tacotime.com
For Cinco de Mayo TacoTime is offering ¢79 crisp tacos
-
Recipe: Cilantro Lime Chicken Street Tacos
-
Utah Girl Scout turns to Navajo tacos after missing chance to raise funds with cookies
-
Beef Confetti Taco Salad
-
Tased at Taco Bell: Woman allegedly goes haywire with tire iron
-
Recipe: Taco Cups
-
-
Rescue Mission Salt Lake hosts Easter egg hunt, brunch for Utahns in need
-
Taco Bell sauce packet-inspired tortilla chips heading to stores soon
-
Recipe: La Bomba Carnitas
-
Harmon’s pressure cooker shredded beef
-
Up your game day food with Chedda Burger
-
-
Beef Steak and Black Bean Soft Tacos
-
Here’s why Subway could close another 500 restaurants
-
Recipe: Pressure Cooker Spring Vegetable Farroto