Woman dies after being struck by two vehicles in front of American Fork Hospital

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A woman suffered fatal injuries after being struck by two vehicles while crossing the street in front of a hospital in American Fork Wednesday night.

Sgt. Josh Christensen of the American Fork Police Department confirmed the deadly crash occurred sometime around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near American Fork Hospital, which is located at 170 North 1100 East.

Christensen said the 23-year-old woman was struck by one vehicle and then another. He said both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with police and that it was dark when the woman was hit.

Christensen said the woman was trying to cross the street but was not in a crosswalk when she was struck.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.