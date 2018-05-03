What happens to the 3,000 shopping carts taken from Utah stores each month?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Abandoned shopping carts are more than just eyesores.

In some cases, they become tools enabling chronically homelessness people to avoid shelters and treatment programs.

Watch the video to see what happens to the roughly 3,000 shopping carts that end up on the streets and sidewalks of Salt Lake City each month.

If you spot an abandoned shopping cart on public property, consider returning it to the store it came from. Romac Services may be able to remove it for you. You can call them at 801-523-6498.