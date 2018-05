Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About 300 athletes from 20 special needs classes in the Nebo School District gathered at Maple Mountain High School for the 8th Annual Super Stars Track Meet.

"I won all the medals today because I ran and I feel good about it," said 8th Grader Jalen as he held up his medal for Fox 13's camera.

About 200 students from teams and P.E. classes at Maple Mountain High volunteered to help at the meet.