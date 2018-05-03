× Sheriff: Man who wanted to smoke a joint with President Trump arrested

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. An Ohio man who flew to Palm Beach County in order to smoke a joint with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago ended up under arrest instead, according to a sheriff’s office report.

It says 27-year-old Tyler Jon Marrone of Columbus, Ohio, arrived at Palm Beach International Airport on April 18, the same day the president was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Palm Beach.

Marrone said he found a credit card that he thought was a gift from God so: “I bought myself a plane ticket to Florida to go see the President,” the report states.

A detective investigating the case said Marrone intended to drive to Mar-a-Lago, walk in and talk to Mr. Trump about “the static and frequency feedback that I constantly hear emanating from my basement and from fans and in my head.” He wanted to figure out what they are saying, the report noted.

Marrone also admitted that he had been kicked out of the Supreme Court Building in Ohio as well as several courthouses, according to the report.

It was decided that Marrone met criteria for the Baker Act, which allows for an individual to be involuntarily committed.

An investigator said while checking Marrone’s bag a white substance was discovered that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office charged Marrone with possession of a schedule II substance.