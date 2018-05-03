Sandy theater hosts Star Wars Fan Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY — Several Utah filmmakers saw their work come to life on the silver screen.

They screened their short films at the Star Wars Fan Film Festival at Jordan Commons.

Jessica Champneys organized the event, which featured the debut of a film she made called “Star Wars: Dresca.”

“For it to be done and everyone seeing it, I might go into shock,” Champneys said.

She spent two years and more the $20,000 making the 7-minute film.

“We built a full movie set in a two car garage,” Champneys said.

Due to copyright laws, the filmmakers aren’t allowed to profit from their work.

“The reason to do it, first and foremost, is passion for the genre,” said filmmaker Tye Nelson.

Nelson’s Star Wars inspired films have been watched more than one million times on YouTube.

“Once everything comes together, you get to sit down and you watch the reaction from everyone,” Nelson answered when asked to describe the best part of the film making process.

Dozens of Star Wars enthusiasts turned out to see the different spin on the classic story lines.

“You see so many different varieties of all the places in the galaxy and all of the ways people interpret ‘The Force,’” said 13-year old fan Brooklyn Stevenette

As the lights went down, and her work appeared on the big screen, Champneys couldn’t control her excitement.

“Oh my gosh,” she exclaimed.