Mesquite Police arrest St. George man for alleged sexual assault

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A St. George man is facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges following an incident in Mesquite, Nevada, last Friday, St. George News reports.

According to a statement Tuesday from the Mesquite Police Department, officers responded to the report of a sexual assault at a local casino around 2 a.m. Friday.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Mojave Jon Brown, of St. George, was seen by officers running from the scene. He was chased by officers who found him attempting to hide in a desert area and subsequently taken into custody.

Due to the nature of the incident, Mesquite Police officer Quinn Averett told St. George News Wednesday that additional details surrounding the incident would not be released to the public.

Brown was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas and faces felony charges of related to sexual assault and kidnapping, as well as a misdemeanor for obstructing a public officer.

