Missing, endangered Centerville teen found

UPDATE: Centerville Police confirmed just before 9:30 p.m. the missing teen has been found.

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Police in Centerville are asking for help locating a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl.

Centerville Police say 14-year-old Shayle Obono was last seen Thursday in Centerville.

The teen is described as an African-American female who stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police say she has a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

Police say the teen told family members she has been suicidal and had taken a bottle of unknown pills prior to her disappearance. Anyone who sees the teen should call Centerville Police at 801-292-8441.