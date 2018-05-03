Beef Tamale Muffins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 (8.5 oz.) boxes Jiffy corn muffin mix

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 cup sour cream

1 cup corn kernels

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 lb. ground beef

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 small white onion, chopped

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 cup Mexican blend cheese or cheddar cheese, shredded

1/3 cup green or red enchilada sauce

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400°.

In a medium bowl, mix together the corn muffin mix, butter, sour cream, corn, eggs, salt and pepper. In a greased 12-tin muffin pan, divide mixture in the muffin slots. Bake for 13-15 minutes or until set. While the cornbread is still warm, press down in the middle of each corn muffin mixture to create “cups”. Let cool.

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add oil. Add beef, onions, salt and pepper. Saute for 5-6 minutes or until onions are softened and beef is browned. Add garlic. Saute another minute. Drain excess fat.

Divide the beef and onion mixture on top of each cornbread “cup”. Divide the cheese on top of the beef mixture, then the enchilada sauce over the top. Broil for 4-5 minutes or until the cheese starts to brown. Garnish with cilantro. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council