27-year-old mom dies after contracting rare rodent-borne virus

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A New Mexico mother died after contracting an extremely rare rodent-borne virus, Today reports.

Kiley Lane, 27, started experiencing stomach cramps in January and later developed severe, debilitating symptoms.

Despite multiple doctor visits and hospitalizations, doctors were stumped as to what was causing Lane’s illness.

On Feb. 5, Lane was diagnosed with hantavirus. Hantavirus leads to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, an often-fatal respiratory illness.

Lane was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque where her condition improved for a time. However, Lane was never able to fully recover due to extensive damage to her lungs. In the last 10 days of her life she also showed diminished cognitive ability.

Lane died on April 18.

People contract hantavirus from touching saliva, urine or feces from the cotton rat, deer mouse, rice rate or white-footed mouse. There is no cure for the virus.

Lane’s mother, Julie Barron, said while she is heartbroken, she is thankful for all that doctors did to try to save her daughter.