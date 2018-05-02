Woman, 56, accused of intentionally starting fire at Ogden apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — A 56-year-old woman has been booked into the Weber County Jail in connection with a fire at an Ogden apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Kristilynn Thompson is facing charges of aggravated arson and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, the fire started at 2638 Adams Avenue around 1:18 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy flames engulfing apartments on the second floor.

"Crews extinguished the fire rapidly and damage was isolated to six of the eighteen units," a news release from the Ogden Fire Department said.

Two people were taken to local hospitals, and a friend of one of the victims told FOX 13 he has severe burns.

In all, 23 firefighters from the Ogden and Roy Fire Departments helped extinguish the fire.

The Ogden Fire Department estimates the damage at $120,000.