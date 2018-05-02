× U of U and Orrin Hatch to honor legacy with new center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Orrin G. Hatch Foundation and the Universtiy of Utah announced Wednesday that the two organizations will collaborate, and create the Orrin G. Hatch Center, honoring the senator’s legacy.

The center will be built on 427 East South Temple in Salt Lake City, near the Thomas S. Monson Center.

“The Hatch Center, together with the University of Utah, will house the literal and symbolic legacy of Senator Hatch – his extensive senatorial collection, his ongoing policy leadership, and his commitment to collaboration,” explained Trent Christensen, Director of the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation.

The center will focus on civility, bipartisanship, and, “restoring statesmanship to American politics.”

The Hatch Center will be equipped with a user-friendly library and digital archives for the public.

The building will also feature a replica of Hatch’s office, which will serve as serve as a repository for the Senator’s collected papers, legislative documents, and other materials.

“Throughout my public service, I have sought to reach across the aisle to forge common-sense solutions to our nation’s most pressing problems,” said Hatch, “and today’s announcement is an exciting first step in advancing this important work well into the future.”