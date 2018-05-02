× Planned Parenthood of Utah part of lawsuit against Trump administration over Title X initiative

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three Planned Parenthood entities filed a suit in a federal district court Wednesday against the Trump-Pence administration saying the administration is trying to illegally change the Title X initiative.

The lawsuit alleges that the administration tried to remake the program, which is meant to provide affordable birth control and reproductive healthcare to millions of Americans.

The Trump-Pence administration began to try to remake the Title X program in February, by calling for funding applications.

The lawsuit states that the changes the Trump-Pence administration made to Title X were illegal because they are contrary to the title’s regulations, which state that it is meant to provide comprehensive, evidence-based contraception and reproductive health services.

“Today is the day the Trump-Pence administration learns it can’t just circumvent the law,” Dawn Laguens, Executive Vice President, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said. “Our bodies are our own and shouldn’t be at the mercy of the Trump-Pence administration.”

The suite was filed by the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, and Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio.

All three Planned Parenthood organizations are asking the court to block the funding announcement, and continue patient’s current access to care under Title X.