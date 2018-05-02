Jazz beat Rockets 116-108 to tie series at 1-1

HOUSTON, Texas — The Utah Jazz trailed for the vast majority of Game 1 Sunday, but it was a different story in Game 2 Wednesday night as they won 116-108.

The Jazz started strong and ended the first quarter up 38-28.

Utah’s lead grew to as much as 19 during the second quarter at 56-37, and the teams went to the locker rooms at halftime with the Jazz leading 64-55.

The Rockets narrowed the gap and even retook the lead during the third quarter, though the Jazz regained control and ended the quarter with a narrow 86-85 lead.

The Jazz began to break away again in the fourth quarter and finished the game 116-108 for the win.

Joe Ingles led the Jazz in scoring with 27 points, while Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks were each good for 17. Jae Crowder and Rudy Gobert each chipped in another 15 points.

Utah will bring a 1-1 tie in the series home to Salt Lake City for Game 3, which is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 p.m. MDT.