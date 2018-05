Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pina Colada Smoothie

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf of Harmons

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1/2 bottle Bai Puna Coconut Pineapple

4 oz frozen pineapple

1/2 banana

6 oz plain Greek yogurt

2 oz rum, optional

Shaved coconut, for garnish

Maraschino cherry, for garnish

Instructions:

In a blender, combine Bai, pineapple, banana, yogurt, and rum, if using and blend until smooth. Garnish with coconut and cherry.

