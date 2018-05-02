Family of missing Spanish Fork teen hopes for answers 23 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK - Twenty-three years later, May 2nd officially became Kiplyn’s Day, decreed by Spanish Fork’s Mayor. Sadly, the day isn’t meant to mark a joyous occasion, just yet.

“She just went to school that day, went with her friends,” remembers Kiplyn’s father, Robert Davis. “They killed her. They took her up the canyon and killer her, buried her, and we have never found her since.”

Davis believes Kiplyn’s friends are responsible for her disappearance. Timmy Brent Olsen served time after he was convicted in 2003 for lying to a Grand Jury.

“She would be 39 now,” said a teary-eyed Davis.

He was joined by dozens of others at her memorial site in Spanish Fork Cemetery Wednesday night. Eleven candles were lit to remember Kiplyn and a handful of others who have disappeared in Utah County.

“We know what those families are going through,” said Karissa Lords, Kiplyn’s younger sister. “It’s just been so hard.”

But the family keeps their hopes up, thanks in large part to the discovery of Peggy Sue Case’s body last year in Spanish Fork. Case went missing nearly three decades ago.

“That was a miracle,” Kiplyn’s dad said. “That’s what we are looking for here, and we won’t ever have justice until they bring her home.”