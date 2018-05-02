× CDC gives warning about synthetic marijuana after cases of severe bleeding and death

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an outbreak alert Wednesday regarding cases of severe bleeding and death linked to synthetic marijuana, also known as spice, fake weed, and K2.

The CDC posted Wednesday afternoon about the issue, saying they have seen more than 180 cases of severe, unexplained bleeding including five deaths linked to the use of synthetic marijuana that contains rat poison.

The CDC says users of the tainted compounds may experience abnormal bleeding or bruising and should seek medical aid immediately, as the condition may be life-threatening.

The CDC says several states have reported cases linked to the issue, and they urge anyone who has purchased synthetic marijuana since March 1 of this year not to use it. More information is available from the CDC here.