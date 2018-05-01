Jen Hill with the SLC Veggie Swap talks about her program that is trying to get local people connected with fresh healthy food. Thier group is looking for volunteers to help plant and work their garden space in South Salt Lake. If you would like to join the Veggie Swap click here.
What is the SLC Veggie Swap?
-
Making your own succulent mini garden
-
Rethinking retirement living with Summit Vista
-
Throw the perfect Hamilton themed party with these food ideas from Cuisine Unlimited
-
Parsons’ Bakery Hot Cross Bun Recipe
-
Recipe: Chicken Gnocchi Soup
-
-
Authorities give details on road closures, extended UTA service for Salt Lake City Marathon
-
CoreLife Eatery is just the restaurant we’ve been looking for
-
SLC Mayor to initiate first stage in water shortage plan
-
10 best heart healthy foods
-
After 600 days at the shelter, workers hope dog gets lucky on St. Patrick’s Day
-
-
Healthy chocolate monster pancakes
-
How to stop feeling guilt over food
-
Homeless SLC man saves abandoned pup, gets unexpected surprise