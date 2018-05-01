Softball community rocked by possible sexual assault of teenager at Murray softball fields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah – A softball community is on high alert after learning police are investigating a possible sexual assault after a high school football game.

Police said it occurred in the restrooms at the Murray softball fields behind Riverview Jr. High on April 25.

Murray and Taylorsville youth leagues also play on those fields and alerted players, coaches and parents about the incident.

Natalie Mowbray is the president of the Taylorsville fast-pitch softball league.

She received an email from the Murray league on Monday and shared it on Facebook:

"We received an email from Murray softball league this evening that is very concerning. We are asking for each parent to please stay at the Murray fields during warms ups and games to help us keep everyone safe.

If you see anything out of the norm or suspicious, please let your coach know right away. " I’m writing to inform you of a very serious crime that occurred at the Murray Softball fields (behind Riverview Jr). It was reported to me today that a person was sexually assaulted in the restrooms on Wednesday April 25. The assault occurred sometime after the Murray High School Softball game. I do not have additional details at this time. The police are actively investigating the crime. To the best of my knowledge, the police do not have a suspect in custody. Please share the information, you feel is appropriate, with your children. This type of violence is despicable and the location of this incident brings it close to home for all of us. I take the responsibility for the safety of your children very seriously and have tried to build a community event where they are safe. Please help me by: picking up players promptly after events, being vigilant in reporting suspicious activity, reminding players to use the buddy system when they are away from the group." Please let us know if you have any questions."

“It's very devastating. They haven't caught whoever committed the crime, so that's very alarming to us, especially when we have girls who go over there to play with their girls,” said Mowbray.

Murray Police confirmed to Fox 13 they are investigating a possible sexual assault involving a high school age victim inside a restroom behind Riverview Junior High, but didn’t divulge any further information at this time.

Meantime, Mowbray is getting the word out to players, coaches, and parents before Tuesday night’s games in Murray.

“We just want them to be aware of their surroundings a little bit more than maybe what they normally are. That`s why we've asked our parents to step up. Stay, stay with your kids," Mowbray said.