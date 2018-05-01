Six apartments affected, two people hospitalized after Ogden fire

OGDEN, Utah – Six apartments were affected, and two people were sent to the hospital after a structure fire in Ogden Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, the fire occurred near 2600 Adams Avenue around 1:18 p.m.

17 firefighters from Ogden and Roy responded to the scene with three ladder trucks, one engine, and ambulance, one paramedic union, and the battalion chief.

The fire was officially under control at 1:28 p.m., the fire department said.

It was unclear what condition the two individuals who were transported to the hospital were in.

“Red Cross is responding to provide assistance to the displaced occupants,” the fire department said.