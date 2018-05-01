× Rollover accident on Legacy Pkwy north of Parrish, helicopter called

SOUTH DAVIS COUNTY, Utah – A rollover accident occurred North of Parrish in South Davis County Tuesday evening.

According to South Davis Metro Fire, the incident happened just north of Parrish.

Lt. Todd Royce with the Utah Highway Patrol said a woman was driving too quickly on the road when an off-duty officer with the Unified Police Department stopped her. She then took off and left the scene at a high rate of speed.

Royce said the woman wrecked her car shortly after the encounter. The incident was not considered to be a police pursuit.

update accident is north of Parrish, so all vehicles north bound on legacy need to exit at Parrish or before. — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) May 2, 2018

A medical helicopter was called to the scene to assist in the incident.

Avoid NB legacy at Parrish due to a rollover with a medical helo enroute. — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) May 2, 2018

Details regarding the nature of the crash were unknown at the time of this report.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will post updates as they become available.