Man charged for giving woman marijuana edible during LDS General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – A Salt Lake City man was charged with surreptitious administration of substance, a third-degree felony, after allegedly giving a friend a marijuana edible while she visited him during LDS General Conference.

Hamuraby Moroni Mora, 23, allegedly confessed to police that he had fed his friend a candy, but he didn’t know it contained marijuana.

According to a probable cause statement released in Salt Lake City’s Third District Court, the victim was visiting Salt Lake for the LDS General Conference and was staying at a Mora’s apartment.

On March 30, while at the apartment, the victim stated that Mora offered her some “candy,” which looked similar to a fruit roll-up.

The victim told police that she went to the bathroom because she was tired, and may have fallen asleep.

“She woke up in a panic, feeling sick and did not know why,” the probable cause statement said.

The victim initially was concerned that she may have been sexually assaulted, but later stated that she didn’t believe she had been.

Shortly after the incident, police wrote that the victim was taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed by a doctor with “marijuana use.”

Officers contacted Mora, who gave permission for police to search his apartment. Officers did not find any candy, but did notice an odor of marijuana coming from a closet, the probable cause statement said.

Mora was shown a picture of a marijuana edible called an “Edipure Rainbow Belt,” and confirmed that it looked similar to what he had given the victim.

He reportedly told officers a friend had given him the “candy,” saying it would help him sleep. Mora stated that he didn’t know that it contained marijuana.

He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail, and bail was set to $5,000.