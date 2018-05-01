× Health Dept. shuts down South Jordan restaurant over dozens of violations

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department has closed a South Jordan restaurant for three dozen health violations.

“Riced,” at 11428 S Parkway Dr. #300 in South Jordan, was shut down on Monday, a statement from the Health Department said.

“This establishment was closed for presenting an imminent health hazard,” the statement said, and the violations include multiple dirty surfaces, food kept at improper temperatures and equipment soiled with old food and debris.

Here is a full list of the violations:

There is no designated person in charge. The one food employee working could not demonstrate proper cold and hot temperature knowledge of potentially hazardous foods. Not all food employees have a current food handler card. Raw meat is being stored on the floor in the kitchen. The back door is propped open. The hand sink has soiled linens and rubber gloves stored in it. Various unlabeled white powders are being stored on the cook-line. Cooked broccoli is measuring 113°F on a counter. Cooked cabbage is meauring 110°F on a counter. Cooked chicken, pork and beef is measuring 45°F on a counter. Cooked onions are measuring 50°F on a counter. Cooked tofu is measuring 60° in the make table. Cooked egg rolls are measuring 55°F in the make table. Potentially hazardous food is measuring 45° in the walk-in cooler. Tapioca Balls are measuring 71°F on a counter. A package of raw meat is stored in contact with ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler (raw chicken and cabbage). Raw shell eggs are stored above ready-to-eat food in a cooler. Shutoff valve is installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink. The three-compartment sink is unclean. There is an accumulation of food debris under the grill. Exterior surfaces of cooking equipment are dirty. Exterior surfaces of food containers are dirty. The floor is dirty in various areas. The floor sink beneath the 3-compartment sink is dirty. The floor is dirty beneath cooking equipment. The floor is dirty in the walk-in cooler. Employee personal beverages are not separated from food preparation areas (water cup above boba-tea counter). The ceiling is dirty in various areas. Walls are dirty in various areas. Floors in the walk-in cooler are dirty. Potentially hazardous and ready-to-eat foods that are prepared on-site and held for more than 24 hours are not date-marked. A reach-in cooler is not maintained to hold potentially hazardous food at or below 41°F. Nonfunctional equipment is stored in the kitchen. The boba smoothie machine is soiled with old food and debris. Interior surfaces of the ventilation hood are heavily soiled with accumulations of grease. The interior of the microwave is unclean.

[Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the city as West Jordan, which was the city indicated on the Salt Lake Co. Health Department’s statement.]