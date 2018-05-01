Farmington farm threatened, over a hundred show up to help protect it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Utah - Over a hundred people showed up to support Alan Bangerter, whose farm is being threatened by UDOT and road development.

Bangerter and his family have owned the farm for over a hundred years, spanning six generations.

Bangerter said the Utah Department of Transportation needs land that soccer fields sit on, and the fields need to go somewhere else.

Officials thought that part of Bangerter's farm was a good location.

Bangerter said that his family could not afford to lose anymore acreage from the farm.

Many people came together at a city council meeting Tuesday, in support of Bangerter and his family.