DIY lotion bars, a great gift for Mother’s Day

Rachael Bush a Botanist and Teacher with Life Long Learning and Weber State Community Education shares with us some easy way to make a DIY lotion bar for your mom this Mother's Day. Below is informtion on Rachel's upcoming classes.

Facial Class

May 10th from 6pm to 8pm at the UofU Continuing Education Building to sign up Click Here.

Botanical Beauty Salt Lake City Class

June 23rd to & June 30th from 10am to 12:30 pm at Red Butte Gardens to sign up Click Here.

Botanical Beauty Ogden Class

August 4th to August 11th from 10am to 12:30 pm at Tracy Hall Science Center to sign up Click Here.