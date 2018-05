HERRIMAN, Utah – A crash on the border of Herriman and Riverton Tuesday caused minor delays for drivers in the area.

“This crash is right near the Riverton/Herriman border,” Herriman City wrote in a tweet. “Please be advised that there will be increased traffic in the area due to this incident and construction in the area.”

Crash

Mountain View Corridor Hwy at 13400 S (Riverton) Salt Lake Co.

SB/WB Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 3:23 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 1, 2018

