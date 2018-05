× ‘Chicken eating’ bobcat caught, moved to La Sal Mountains

UTAH – A “chicken eating” bobcat was caught by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), and relocated to the La Sal Mountains.

The DWR released a footage of the cat Tuesday, who lets out a ferocious growl and lunges at the camera:

Turn up the sound for a good growl! We recently relocated this chicken-eating #bobcat to the La Sal Mountains. #Utah #wildlifemanagement pic.twitter.com/NGXNFa2IEX — Utah DWR (@UtahDWR) May 1, 2018