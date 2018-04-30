× Wendover man arrested, charged with drug possession

WENDOVER, Utah – The Wendover Police Department released a mugshot of a suspect who was arrested and charged with heroin possession and possession of drug paraphernalia Sunday.

The 28-year-old was apprehended after police conducted an investigation of controlled substances and served a search warrant at a residence near the 700 block of Toana Lane in Wendover.

Police said the arrest was partly due to the assistance of their K-9 unit “Charles.”