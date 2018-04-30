Obi Owoh from Lion Strong Fitness in Ogden shares some tip for getting a good workout at home. Obi is a former Weber State Football player who is now a personal trainer in Ogden. If you would like to train with Obi click here.
Tips to work out from home
-
From the NFL to opera: Weber State standout comes home to perform, teach
-
Weber State University graduate finishes second at Boston Marathon
-
Ogden homeless population count could see increase from Operation Rio Grande fallout
-
Disabled veteran moves into new Ogden home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
-
Ogden residents terrified after man breaks into house while running from police
-
-
Suspect who evaded police in Ogden arrested after citizen reports speeding in school zone
-
Weber County Sheriff seeking vandalism suspect
-
Ogden among pilot cities for Project Safe Neighborhoods
-
Ogden residents concerned over landfill plans
-
Ogden courthouse evacuated after bomb threat for third time this month
-
-
SR 39 in Ogden Canyon closed due to downed power line
-
Ogden Police arrest man accused of raping woman, threatening her baby
-
All clear: Bomb threat evacuates Weber County courts for second time in two weeks