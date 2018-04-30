Sandy police looking for suspects in residential burglary who returned in stolen Jeep and took more valuables

SANDY, Utah – Sandy police are looking for a man and a woman suspected in a residential burglary.

Sgt. Jason Nielsen says the burglary took place around 3 a.m. on April 10 in the area of 8900 south Heights Drive.

A suspect entered the garage and stole a gray 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee and other items.

Then more than two weeks later, on April 27, two suspects returned in the stolen Jeep while no one was home.

Using the house keys from the vehicle, they stole many more items from inside the home.

Surveillance video shows the couple walking in front of the home several times.

The female is described as Caucasian wearing a pink top, a peach colored skirt and sandals.

The male was wearing a baseball cap, a dark colored long sleeve shirt, and baggy pants.

If you have any information, call Sandy Police at 801 568-7200 or the anonymous tip line 801 568-INFO.