Police seek missing teen last seen at school

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. – Mohave County Sheriff’s Officials are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Joel Daniel Silva-Lopez was last seen on Friday after being dropped off at school in Mesquite, Nevada around 8:00 a.m. He was reported missing on Sunday.

Silva-Lopez is described as Hispanic, 5’ 5” and approximately 120 lbs with brown eyes and long brown hair that is usually kept in a bun.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.