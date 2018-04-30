Murder suspect out on bail sent to jail, claims self-defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHAM CITY - After spending nearly two weeks outside jail walls, 30-year-old Brandon Thompson traded in his business suit for a jail jumpsuit Monday afternoon at the First District Court House in Brigham City.

“Finally, like about time,” said an emotional Genesis De La Rosa. “It’s not fair that he got to go out and about while he ended up taking Mike’s life.”

De la Rosa is the girlfriend of 33-year-old Michael Hogenson. Police say Hogenson was shot and killed by Thompson earlier this month.

According to police, Thompson claimed self-defense and that Hogenson had threatened him, though it allegedly took nearly two hours for Thompson to call police after firing the deadly shots.

“There’s no way,” said De La Rosa about the self-defense claims.

During Monday’s bond hearing, a Brigham City Judge decided to revoke Thompson’s bail after the State’s attorney argued he could be a flight risk.

The suspect’s friends and family chose not to comment as they left a courthouse Monday. De La Rosa couldn’t make it to the courthouse herself; however, she said she plans on attending three weeks from now during the preliminary hearing on May 21st.

“Just seeing the person who did it, knowing that was supposed to be his friend, I don’t know if I’d be able to control myself, to be honest with you," she said.