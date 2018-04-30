Governor Herbert declares May as Utah’s ‘Month of the Bird’
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Governor Gary Herbert declared May 2018 as Month of the Bird in Utah.
The month, announced Monday, celebrates the native and migratory birds that travel through Utah during the spring and throughout the month of May.
“May is a great month for residents and visitors to celebrate the important and inspirational role of birds that live in and migrate through our state,” said Herbert. “I want to thank National Audubon Society for their efforts in protecting birds and the places they need in Utah and beyond.”
Home to 400 observed bird species and 22 Important Bird Areas, Utah’s natural resources provide vital resources to encourage both native and migratory birds to breed and thrive.
People around the world are also celebrating 2018 as Year of the Bird, marking the centennial of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, one of the oldest wildlife protection acts in the U.S.
“Year of the Bird is an easy way people can take small everyday actions to help birds along their journeys,” said David Yarnold, president, and CEO for National Audubon Society.
Check out some upcoming bird-related events during Month of the Bird below:
- May 5: 4th annual Global Big Day, the largest single-day birding event in the world.
- May 9-11:12th Biennial Great Salt Lake Issues Forum – FRIENDS of Great Salt Lake
- May 11-12:International Bird Day Tour in Western Box Elder County
- May 12: World Migratory Bird Day at Scott M. Matheson Wetlands Preserve in Moab – Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and The Nature Conservancy in Utah
- May 12-13: 13th annual Urban Bird Festival at Tracy Aviary
- May 12: 25th International Migratory Bird Day in North America
- May 17-21: 20th Annual Great Salt Lake Bird Festival – Davis County