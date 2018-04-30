× Governor Herbert declares May as Utah’s ‘Month of the Bird’

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Governor Gary Herbert declared May 2018 as Month of the Bird in Utah.

The month, announced Monday, celebrates the native and migratory birds that travel through Utah during the spring and throughout the month of May.

“May is a great month for residents and visitors to celebrate the important and inspirational role of birds that live in and migrate through our state,” said Herbert. “I want to thank National Audubon Society for their efforts in protecting birds and the places they need in Utah and beyond.”

Home to 400 observed bird species and 22 Important Bird Areas, Utah’s natural resources provide vital resources to encourage both native and migratory birds to breed and thrive.

People around the world are also celebrating 2018 as Year of the Bird, marking the centennial of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, one of the oldest wildlife protection acts in the U.S.

“Year of the Bird is an easy way people can take small everyday actions to help birds along their journeys,” said David Yarnold, president, and CEO for National Audubon Society.

Check out some upcoming bird-related events during Month of the Bird below: