Fox 13 Dream Team surprises father of 5 with life-changing gift

MAGNA, Utah - The Fox 13 Dream Team is on a mission to change lives.
We’ve partnered with Mountain America Credit Union to help make some dreams come true for deserving Utahns.
This month we surprised Troy Goodfellow with a gift that will make his day-to-day living a little easier.
Goodfellow is a father of five who has struggled with the debilitating effects of multiple sclerosis for more than 20 years.
If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here.
Tell us the story of the person you are nominating as it might be told on TV and suggest a gift that could possibly change their life.
Sponsored by: Mountain America Credit Union