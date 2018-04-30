Fox 13 Dream Team surprises father of 5 with life-changing gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah - The Fox 13 Dream Team is on a mission to change lives.

We’ve partnered with Mountain America Credit Union to help make some dreams come true for deserving Utahns.

This month we surprised Troy Goodfellow with a gift that will make his day-to-day living a little easier.

Goodfellow is a father of five who has struggled with the debilitating effects of multiple sclerosis for more than 20 years.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here.

Tell us the story of the person you are nominating as it might be told on TV and suggest a gift that could possibly change their life.

