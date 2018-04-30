Crash forces closure of westbound I-80 at Redwood Rd.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash forced officials to close a section of westbound I-80 in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off westbound I-80 at Redwood Rd.

A representative for Utah Highway Patrol said a semi-trailer was on a ramp from I-215 to I-80 when it began to fishtail and went through a concrete barrier, then struck a Chevy Tahoe head-on.

The semi-trailer driver and both occupants of the Tahoe were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

UDOT reports the left lane of eastbound I-80 is also closed.

