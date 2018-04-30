Could you be at risk for prediabetes?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tooele County Health Department says 84 million Americans have prediabetes, that’s one in three adults! Could you be the “one” in three?

Find out now by taking the prediabetes risk test online https://doihaveprediabetes.org/prediabetes-risk-test.html or for the printable version, click https://doihaveprediabetes.org/pdf/Prediabetes_PrintableRiskTest(English).pdf.

You may be asking yourself what is prediabetes and why is it such a big deal? Prediabetes means a person’s blood glucose (sugar) level is higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed with diabetes. People with prediabetes are on the road to develop type 2 diabetes within several years and are also at an increased risk for serious health problems such as stroke, heart disease, and kidney failure.

For more information go to tooelehealth.org/health-promotion/prediabetes/