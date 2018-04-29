Storm to bring valley rain, mountain snow to Utah Sunday into Monday

NORTHERN UTAH — The National Weather Service says a spring storm will bring rain to valleys and snow to mountains Sunday night and into Monday.

The northern two-thirds of Utah and southwest Wyoming are expected to see precipitation from the storm, and winter weather advisories begin at midnight and continue through 4 p.m. Monday.

The NWS says snow will primarily remain in areas above 5,500 feet in elevation, but they say snow could briefly mix with rain in the valley floors. Roads below 6,500 feet are expected to be wet with brief “slush-ups” possible on Parley’s Summit and snow on higher mountain routes.

One thing to clarify with most Wasatch Front locations below 5000 feet- there is a chance you briefly see snow in the air, but most everything that falls will be rain. If it does briefly change over to snow or rain/snow mix, no accumulation is expected. #utwx https://t.co/frDwFMy2vu — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 29, 2018

Little to no snow will accumulate in valley areas, but the NWS says benches may see 1-3 inches while mountain areas could see between 2-8 inches. Watch Fox 13 News at Five and Nine Sunday for comprehensive forecasts.

