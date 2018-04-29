Salt Lake police conduct SWAT School training

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department conducted a SWAT School Sunday morning for candidates hoping to become members of the department’s SWAT Team.

22 candidates went through complex obstacle courses, which required physical stamina, leadership, and teamwork to navigate.

The SWAT School hosted hopefuls from multiple law enforcement agencies as well as security forces from the Air National Guard.

Derek Dimond with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the course can be tough and challenging for candidates.

“We want guys that can think when they’re really sore and they’re really tired and they’re just worn out,” Dimond said. “That’s kind of what we’re trying to assess right now, is how they’re going to react under a bad situation.”

Pictures of the training can be seen below: