× Rockets beat Jazz 110-96 to take 1-0 lead in Western Conference Semifinals

HOUSTON, Texas — The Utah Jazz had little time to rest and were without the services of Ricky Rubio as they took on the Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals Sunday.

The Rockets won 110-96 to open the series with a 1-0 lead, led in scoring by James Harden with 41 points.

The Jazz opened the game with the lead but would trail the Rockets for the vast majority of the game, ending the first quarter down 34-21. The Rockets widened the gap in the second quarter, which included a late 11-0 run. The Jazz went into the locker room at halftime trailing 64-39.

The Rockets remained comfortably in the lead for the second half, never letting the lead slip back into single digits for the remainder of the game.

Donovan Mitchell and Jae Crowder each put up 21 points in the loss.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. MDT in Houston.