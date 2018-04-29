Provo Police seek help locating missing teen

PROVO, Utah — Police in Provo are asking the public for help as they search for a 13-year-old boy last seen near Lion’s Park Sunday afternoon.

Police say 13-year-old Thomas Caldwell was last seen near Lion’s Park, 950 West 1280 North in Provo, around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the teen, pictured above, has a nearly shaved head and stands 5-feet tall with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, a red tie and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-852-6210.