Police seek missing, endangered 4-year-old visiting Arizona

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Coconino County Sheriff’s officials announced they were seeking to locate a missing and endangered four-year-old who was visiting Arizona Sunday morning.

Kaylee Cook was last seen near 7900 N. Perrin Lane in Williams, Arizona around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

She may have wandered off in an unknown direction from the residence, sheriff’s officials said.

Kaylee was visiting the area when she went missing.

She was described as a white female, 3-feet tall, 40 pounds with brown eyes and blonde shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink sweater, red t-shirt and black “ugg” style leather boots.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or at 1-800-338-7888.