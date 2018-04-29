× One seriously injured after car, motorcycle collide in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — One person was flown to a hospital in serious to critical condition after a crash in Layton Sunday night.

The crash closed Hill Field Road in all directions at Main Street in Layton, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 9:30 p.m.

Layton Fire says a car and motorcycle collided and an adult patient was flown to a hospital in serious to critical condition. Another patient was treated at the scene and released.

Specific details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

UPDATE: Here is a look at the scene of the crash involving a motorcycle and car that has closed Hill Field Road in all directions at Main Street. No word yet on injuries pic.twitter.com/tddq6stH1z — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) April 30, 2018