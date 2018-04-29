× Man in serious condition after crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A medical helicopter has been dispatched after police say a man accidentally drove off the road in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday night.

Det. Ken Hansen with Unified Police said the crash occurred just after 9 p.m., and they believe the male driver drove off the road accidentally.

The driver is in serious condition, and a helicopter is landing at Snowbird, which is in the vicinity, to transport the man.

The Utah Department of Transportation states SR-210 is closed in both directions near Snowbird Entry 1. Alta Central estimates the closure could last for up to an hour.

There were no other vehicles involved and no other injuries reported. No further details about the crash were immediately available.