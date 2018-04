Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE - A car crashed into a gas station pump Saturday night, causing both the vehicle and the pump to catch fire.

According to officials with South Salt Lake Police, the accident and subsequent fire occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a Texaco station near 315 East and 3900 South.

Fire crews were able to quickly put the fire out, but the car was a total loss.

Police and fire officials were still trying to determine the cause of the crash.